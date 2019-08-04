|
Paul Moran
West Des Moines - Paul Harold Moran, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 31, 2019. A visitation will be held at Westover Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 4-6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday August 10, 2019, at 11 am at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. A private burial will take place at a later date. He was born on September 10, 1928, in Cascade, Iowa. His parents were Elmer C. Moran and Evelyn Brady Moran. He graduated from St. Martin's High School in June 1946. He attended Loras College and University of Iowa before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1951 as a radar operator. After discharge he attended and graduated from Bayless Business College in Dubuque, Iowa.
He married Florence Anna Hacke on July 8, 1954, at St. Martin's Church in Cascade, Iowa.
He was employed by the Iowa State Employment Service. He served as an Interviewer in Webster City, Office Manager in Newton and then went to the Administrative Office in Des Moines as a Claims Field Supervisor for the western half of Iowa. In 1970, he became Assistant Chief of the Claims Department and later served as the Chief of the Department. In 1978, he was promoted to Director of the Unemployment Insurance Bureau and administered the Claims, Tax Collection and Fraud Investigation programs. In 1990, he was reassigned to Director of the Field Operations Bureau. He retired from State Employment in September 1991 after 36 years of service.
He joined the Iowa National Guard in 1956. After a brief period in the National Guard, he transferred to the Army Reserve. He served in the positions of Squad Leader, Platoon Sergeant, Supply Sergeant, Intelligence Sergeant, First Sergeant and Operations Sergeant Major. His final assignment was as Command Sergeant Major until his retirement in February of 1982. He received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Cluster, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army NCO Professional Development Ribbon and the Army Service Ribbon. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, the Elks Club, the National Rifle Association, the Civil War Round Table, the Exhausted Roosters and a longtime volunteer at the Living History Farms. The United Way of Central Iowa awarded him the United Way Outstanding Volunteer Award in 2008. He also served for 13 years as an original member on the Board of the Jordan Pointe Townhomes Association as Vice President, President and Secretary.
His parents, his brother Patrick, and his sister Lyn preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Florence, his three children, Paul (Karen) Moran, Michael (Vickie) Moran and Krista (Scott) Baskerville, his six grandchildren: Melissa, Jonathon, Alexander, Alison, Mackenzie, and Matthew and four great grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019