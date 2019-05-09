Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Paul N. Wiliamson

Paul N. Wiliamson Obituary
Paul N. Wiliamson

Des Moines - Paul N. Williamson, 61, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA. The family will receive friends from 3 - 6 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines.

Paul was born August 19, 1957, in Des Moines, IA, to Richard and Leah (Harding) Williamson.

Paul worked in various places as a cook, his last being for Noah's Ark. He was an avid cook, loved his plants, and gardening. He loved to entertain at his home, making food for all those who attended. Paul was an excellent and caring father and was truly passionate about his son. Paul was known for his fierce independence and was always willing to help anyone.

Paul is survived by his son, Nathan L Williamson of Des Moines, IA; brothers, Kim R Williamson of Minneapolis, MN, Todd H Williamson of Winfield, IL; cousins, Kevin (Rossie) Williamson of Des Moines, IA, Kyle (Richard) Cummins of Des Moines, IA, Linda (Mario) Rodriguez of Des Moines, IA; as well as many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; cousin, Kent Williamson; uncles, Donald Williamson, Kenneth Williamson; aunts, Marilyn Williamson, Raymonde Williamson.

Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 9 to May 10, 2019
