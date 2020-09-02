1/
Paul (Steve) Pittman Jr.
1960 - 2020
Paul (Steve) Pittman, Jr.

Paul (Steve) Pittman, Jr., 60, passed away from diabetes complications on August 18, 2020, surrounded by family. Steve was born on June 7, 1960, in Des Moines, Iowa to Paul and Marcia Pittman. He was a lifelong resident of Des Moines. He is survived by his brother Todd, Des Moines, sisters Shawn and Shelley, Minneapolis, and his twin nephews Taylor, New York, and Tanner, Pittsburgh.

Steve had an independent spirit and loved nothing more than getting out on the open road on his motorcycle! It was on the road where he felt free and one with the world. He also loved classic rock and roll, a good steak and cars, especially Cadillacs!

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:00 am at Cumming Community Church at 4225 N. Birch, Cummings, IA. A small group of friends/family will travel to Hawaii to lay his remains on the mountains overlooking Lanikai Beach with Stairway to Heaven playing. During his final 24 hours, Steve was blessed to be able to say goodbye to those close to him - he shared his love, acceptance, forgiveness and faith. There could be no better way to for him to take his final step into Heaven!




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Cumming Community Church
