Paul R. Banks

Des Moines - Paul Richard Banks, 57, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away Monday June 3, 2019. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa April 27, 1962 to Shirley and Clifford Banks. Paul is survived by sons Jeremy of Des Moines, Cody and Justin of Ankeny, and daughter Ashley of Ankeny. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory 3 sisters; Kim Banks of Colorado Springs, CO, Suzanne (Pat) Schmidt of Colorado Springs, CO and Sandi (Dave) Tomkins of Muscatine, IA. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, nephew Clifford Schmidt and sister Julie Schumaker. A celebration of life will be held at Eddyville Dragway at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
