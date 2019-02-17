|
Paul Randall Chalupsky, "Randy"
Des Moines - Paul Randall Chalupsky, "Randy", age 68 of Des Moines, Iowa died peacefully at The Taylor Hospice House on Monday, February 11, 2019 with his wife, Irena, at his side.
Paul was born on July 12, 1950 to Clayton and Harriete "Sue" (Sheiffele) Chalupsky in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Montezuma High School. Through the years following high school Paul worked as a mechanic, factory worker and truck driver. He then attended Kirkwood Community College where he graduated top of his class in Waste Water
Treatment Operations and Plant Management. He was employed by the City of Altoona Waste Water Treatment Plant for 21 years.
Paul enjoyed a lot of outdoor activities. He loved to fish, hunt and target shoot. Throughout his life he had many motorcycles from BMWs to Harley Davidsons. He loved building and flying model airplanes and enjoyed working on anything mechanical. Paul enjoyed the yearly trips to Wisconsin to visit family. He would cheer on the Packers every chance he could with his kids.
Paul is survived by his wife, Irena and her son, Lev (Kristina Khoreva) Khorev; his two children, Paul (Lynsey) Chalupsky and Amy (Alex) Tagtow from his second wife, Mary Jo; his two children, Brian and Kelly Wolf from his first wife, Cathy; Two brothers, Rick Chalupsky and Jon Beason; Eight grandchildren, Isabelle, Paulie, Jameson, Ben, Brody, Blake, Alyssa and Alexis; two step-children, Alena and Alexander; one great-grandchild, Ariella. He is preceded in death by his father, Clayton; mother, Harriete "Sue" and grandson, Tyler Wolf.
The family will be holding a private service. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family of Paul R. Chalupsky, mailed to 311 W. Pershing Drive, Brooklyn, Iowa 52211
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019