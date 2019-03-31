|
Paul Strome
Des Moines - Paul Vernon Strome II passed away suddenly Monday, March 25th at Mercy Hospital, Des Moines, IA.
He was born on January 6, 1955 at Still Osteopathic Hospital in Des Moines to Paul V. Strome Sr. and Betty (Strome) Caligiuri. He was a graduate of Des Moines North High School. Paul worked construction for his uncle Mike Lake's Home Improvement Company prior to purchasing Sambetti's Restaurant from his parents, Sam and Betty Caligiuri, in the mid 1980's. Paul and his first wife, Cindy, had a son, Paul Vernon Strome III. Paul and Susan Peterson met in 1980 and were married in 1992. Throughout the years they have enjoyed the companionship of their many furry, four-footed "children."
Paul was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and fishing. He sponsored dozens of sports teams including women and men's softball, fast pitch baseball, bowling, volleyball, darts and pool to name a few. For his dedication as a sponsor, Paul was inducted into both the Softball and Bowling Halls of Fame. He was a member of the River Bend Neighborhood Association and sponsored and participated in numerous other community events.
Paul's caring nature was demonstrated frequently by his generosity. He was a fun-loving person who never met a stranger. As the owner of Sambetti's for 33 years, Paul touched the lives of countless patrons of all ages; many have remained dedicated fans throughout the years.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Sr., his mother Betty Caligiuri, his step-father, Sam Caligiuri, his sister, Denise Caligiuri and his father-in-law, George Peterson.
Memories of Paul will be cherished by his family including: his wife Susan, son Paul III and granddaughter Bayleigh; sisters Sherry (Mike) Monscour and sons Jeff, Dick and Chris; and Linda (Kevin) Hammer and daughters Misti (Allen) Sparks, and Emily Thompson (Joe Hildebrand) and son Kadyn; brother Bob (Monica) Morgan and son Andrew, and daughter Ashley (Ben) Hanze and children Lilianne, Frederic, Theodore and Vivienne; niece Jennifer Conrath and daughter Lylah; mother-in-law Marilyn Peterson, sister-in-law Barbara (Dale) Charlson and son Todd Charlson, and daughter Xan (David) McNelly and daughter Sutton. Paul will also be greatly missed by his loving companions Road E. Coyote, Bud E. and Iris Jean.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road on Saturday, April 6th with a visitation from 9-11 a.m. A brief service will be held immediately following the visitation. Following the service, a lunch reception will be held at Sambetti's, 1430 Second Avenue, Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or visit www.GoFundMe.com and search for Sambetti's. An account has been established to help secure the future of Sambetti's during this unexpected transition period.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019