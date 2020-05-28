Paul Theodore Kampas
Des Moines - Paul T. Kampas, 76, passed away on May 25, 2020, in Des Moines. He was born in Des Moines on August 2, 1943, to Theodore and Joyce Kampas.
Paul enjoyed NASCAR, sprint car racing, parties and grill outs with his family. You could always find him on his Gator or working in his yard. He loved the Lord and spent his life living for Jesus.
Paul is survived by his son, Don Strait (Jean); sister, Linda Brown (Tim); nephews, Aaron Brown (Sara), Chris Brown (Alisa); grandchildren, Caroline Williams (Stephen), Valerie Strait (Lloyd), Ashli Dawson (Matt), Jamie Miller and Anthony Miller; great-grandchildren, Jazmine, Jaida, Ethan, Bailey and Caelan; great-nieces and nephews, Haileigh, Brandon, Amara and Cristiano. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; son, Bobby Strait; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Grace Church, 4200 E 25th St., Des Moines, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Friday evening from 5 to 7p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Paul.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020.