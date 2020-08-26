Paul W. HusbyDes Moines - Paul W. Husby, 89, died from complications due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on August 19, 2020. Memorial services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 at Iles Westover Chapel, followed by burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.Paul was born October 23, 1930 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at University of South Dakota, where he majored in mathematics.In 1951, Paul moved to Des Moines and married Jeanne Frahm, with whom he raised three children. He also worked as a draftsman for Pittsburgh-Des Moines Steel Company from 1951 to 1999. Paul's coworkers said one of the things they missed most after he retired were the puns and jokes they referred to as "Husbyisms".For years, Paul was active in community theater, designing and building sets, programming and running lights for shows at the Des Moines Community Playhouse, Drama Workshop, and Theater Fabulous. He was also a member of Central Presbyterian Church, and through a combination of Central and the Playhouse, he met Janet Stewart, who became his second wife in 1973.Paul enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve in 1949 and served stateside as an electronics technician for ships in port. After retiring from service in 1990, Chief Petty Officer Husby remained an active member of the Navy Fleet Reserve Association.As a sailor in the Midwest, Paul built his own cabin cruiser, which he kept docked at Lake Rathbun. He was also a member of the Rathbun Yacht Club and helped to design and build the clubhouse.He is survived by his wife, Janet, four children, five grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, two brothers, a brother-in-law, and an innumerable extended family.He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lila.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Presbyterian Church.