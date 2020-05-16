|
Paul Werger
Urbandale - Rev. Dr. Paul Myron Werger, age 88, of Urbandale, IA, fell asleep in the loving arms of our Lord on May 11, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19. He was born to the late Jacob and Laura (Greenawalt) Werger in Greenville, PA, on June 13, 1931. He was preceded in death by in-laws Arthur and Nina Ellisen, brothers Clyde and Richard, and sister-in-law Donna. Surviving him are wife Dianne, sons Paul (Elise), Jon (Sue), Matt (Gwen), daughter Mary (David Smith), grandchildren Andi (Dave), Emily, Evangeline, Jacob, Samuel, Maria, Natalie, Magdalena, and Estuardo, great-grandchildren Kelly and Grace, sisters-in-law Jean and Dorine (Seymour), and brother-in-law Arthur II.
Having graduated from Thiel College and Luther Seminary, he served his first parish in 1957 at Mounds View Lutheran (now Incarnation) and then St. Luke's in Bloomington in 1961. In 1978 he became bishop of the Iowa Synod of the Lutheran Church in America and later bishop of the Southeast Iowa Synod of the ELCA in 1988. In retirement, he served as interim bishop to the Saint Paul Area Synod and as interim pastor to Gloria Dei (Iowa City) and Redeemer (Jerusalem). Throughout life, he relished fishing, hunting, walking, reading, and Hawkeye sports.
He met, loved, and married Dianne in 1957. He spent his life with her in ministry and service to the Lutheran Church and the world. She was at his bedside until the end. As a father and a pastor, he was a shepherd both to his flock and to his family. His final words were, "It's all grace."
Light perpetual rest upon him; may his memory be eternal. A memorial service will occur at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020