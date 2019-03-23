Services
Lutheran Church Of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Pky
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 222-1520
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA
Winterset - Paula Jean Waldron, 53, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Pat; children, Sadie and Seth; father, Jerry Gay; siblings, Todd (Sandy) Gay and Christine (Chris) Damstrom; and several nieces and nephews. Paula was greeted in Heaven by her mother, Cindy who also died from cancer two weeks ago. There will be a celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 23, 2019
