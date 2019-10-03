|
|
Paulette "Polly" Jean McGough Schuh
- - Paulette "Polly" Jean McGough Schuh passed away at the Mercy Hospice House on September 28, 2019 surrounded by her husband and children.
Polly was born December 5, 1947 in Fort Dodge, IA. She loved family and community and was avidly involved in many social and religious organizations. Polly contributed to her family and community in many ways, always as a supportive wife and mom; and then over the years as a realtor, president of the family business, landlord, 4-H leader, school bus driver, and member of the Sioux City Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW).
One of her many loves was teaching young people life skills and she spent decades as a 4-H leader and catechism teacher. She led her four children and the children of many others through thousands of projects. She led the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women by holding several positions. Driving and traveling was another love of hers and she traveled with friends and family often. She also enjoyed driving a school bus for both routes & special events.
Polly is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Randy; her daughter Nhyx Webb of Fridley, MN; sons Toby (Lindsay) Schuh, Des Moines; Randy Sage, California; and Ben (Morgan) Schuh, Polk City; her three grandchildren, Claire, Courtland, and Wyatt Schuh; four exchange students, Hernan Castro (Argentina), Frank Lohmann (Holland), Ramon Renner (Switzerland), and Daniel Warnke (Germany), and three grandchildren from them.
Also surviving are Polly's three siblings and their spouses and sister-in-law: Karen (Bob) Heun, Otho; Dan (Julie) McGough, Twin Lakes; Doug (Shari) McGough, Twin Lakes; and Sherry McGough, West Des Moines; as well as many nieces and nephews and her mother-in-law, Yvonne Schuh.
Polly was preceded in death by her father & mother; Paul & Veronica (Ronnie) McGough, her brother, Jim McGough, and father-in-law, Glenn Schuh.
The Schuh family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Mercy Hospital, Des Moines and Mercy Hospice House, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Polly's name can be made to the 2019 Annual Diocesan Appeal of Des Moines for Seminarians or to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
There will be a mass on November 23, 2019 at 11am at St Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church in Des Moines followed by a celebration of life at the church hall.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019