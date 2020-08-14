Paulette Lynne Olson
Altoona - Paulette Lynne Olson, 77, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. A private family funeral service will be held 10 am, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Due to social distancing concerns Paulette's service will be live streamed. Please visit Paulette's obituary page on our website www.IlesCares.com
for a link 10 minutes prior to the service. We encourage friends and extended family to share their sympathies with Paulette's family using online condolences available on our website.
Paulette was born in Missouri on September 21, 1942. Her parents, Russell and Madeline Purcell made their home in Bussey, Iowa where Paulette went to school. She worked as an office manager and retired from Brown Truck Leasing. Paulette lived in the Des Moines area for over 50 years.
Survivors include her children: Charlotte (John) Shelley of Des Moines, Melody Olson of Ankeny, Jody (Russ) Stagner of Altoona; grandchildren: John (Amanda) Shelley, James (Cambria) Shelley, Zach Olson, Wade (Maggie) Stagner, Lauren Stagner, Aaron Stagner; great grandchildren: Wells Shelley, Ronan Shelley, Sylvia Shelley and another on the way. Paulette was preceded in death by her parents; birth father, Paul Nalevanko; husband, Merlyn Olson; sister, Nancy Parker; and brothers: Clyde and Jim Purcell.