1/1
Paulette Lynne Olson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paulette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paulette Lynne Olson

Altoona - Paulette Lynne Olson, 77, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. A private family funeral service will be held 10 am, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Due to social distancing concerns Paulette's service will be live streamed. Please visit Paulette's obituary page on our website www.IlesCares.com for a link 10 minutes prior to the service. We encourage friends and extended family to share their sympathies with Paulette's family using online condolences available on our website.

Paulette was born in Missouri on September 21, 1942. Her parents, Russell and Madeline Purcell made their home in Bussey, Iowa where Paulette went to school. She worked as an office manager and retired from Brown Truck Leasing. Paulette lived in the Des Moines area for over 50 years.

Survivors include her children: Charlotte (John) Shelley of Des Moines, Melody Olson of Ankeny, Jody (Russ) Stagner of Altoona; grandchildren: John (Amanda) Shelley, James (Cambria) Shelley, Zach Olson, Wade (Maggie) Stagner, Lauren Stagner, Aaron Stagner; great grandchildren: Wells Shelley, Ronan Shelley, Sylvia Shelley and another on the way. Paulette was preceded in death by her parents; birth father, Paul Nalevanko; husband, Merlyn Olson; sister, Nancy Parker; and brothers: Clyde and Jim Purcell.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved