|
|
Pauletti Lasley
Ames - Pauletti Joyce Lasley died July 12, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Pauletti Joyce Shively was born July 29, 1954 in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia to Mary Joyce (Gordy) and Paul Eugene Shively. She was raised on the family farm near Coatsville, MO and attended Lancaster High School, graduating in 1972. She then attended Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines, and graduated with a nursing degree in 1976. Upon graduating from nursing school she married Paul Lasley, a graduate student at the University of Missouri in Columbia on May 29, 1976 at the Lancaster Baptist Church. Pauletti was employed at the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia until 1981 when they moved to Ames, Iowa. Pauletti continued her education and earned a bachelor's degree in Family Studies in 1989 from Iowa State University. She was a staff nurse at the ISU Student Health Center from 1982 until 1992, when she was forced to retire because of health issues. Pauletti and Paul were the parents of three daughters, Michelle who died as an infant in 1979, Rachel and Sarah
Pauletti is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Rachel and husband Joe Pangburn and their children Brayden, Gillian and Adler of New Franklin, MO, daughter Sarah and husband Charlie Hiemer and their children Kennan and Gwendolyn of Urbandale, IA. In addition, she is survived by her mother (Mary Joyce Shively) of Kirksville, MO and brothers David (Mary) of Fulton, and Michael (Tiffany) of Waseca, MN. In addition she is survived by a large extended family and friends especially Mark and Melea Licht and their sons William and Benjamin of Roland, IA along with her PEO sisters and the residents of Northcrest Retirement Community
Because her nursing career was cut short by a major debilitating stroke in 1992, she focused her attention to being a full-time Mom and professional volunteer. Pauletti was active in community affairs, volunteering at the Israel Hospice House, Mary Greeley Hospital, and the United Church of Christ, and the PEO chapter IV. Pauletti demonstrated throughout her life the importance of giving to others and many have been touched by her generosity and sharing her stitching crafts, recipes and the twinkle of her eyes.
Pauletti's life motto was, "If your life story doesn't turn out like you thought it would, then learn to find joy in the story you're living".
A visitation will be 4-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the United Church of Christ, 217 6th Street, Ames, Iowa a second gathering at 1100 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. July 18, 2019 Norman Funeral Home, 402 Washington Street, Lancaster, MO. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Coatsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Northcrest Retirement Community Foundation or to the Ames United Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019