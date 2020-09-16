Pauline Besse Wright
Osceola - Pauline Besse Wright was born October 20, 1937 in Des Moines, IA to Phoebe and Paul Wright. She married Charles K. Hefflefinger on January 24, in 1955. Together they had six children. Pauline primarily lived in the Des Moines metro area until moving to Osceola in 2017.
Pauline was devoted to caring for her parents and family. She leaves behind her love of genealogy, cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, and family reunions.
Through letter writing, Pauline became life-long friends with Sara and Mary Jo from Ireland. Pauline was blessed to visit Ireland twice with fond memories of her travels. She also loved reminiscing of the short periods of time as a child living in Oregon.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Charles Wesley Wright, her oldest child, Susan J. Erps, and her youngest child Sidney J. Hefflefinger. She is survived by a brother, Michael (Chris) Wright of Des Moines, IA, four children Yvonne G (Larry) Ward of Osceola, Charles D. Hefflefinger of Eugene, OR, Lenora Beth (Richard) Stewart of Cypress, TX, Sara J. Hefflefinger of Des Moines, IA, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Iowa Parkinson Foundation or Iowa Genealogical Society.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com