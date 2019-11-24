Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brust Funeral Hom
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IA
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
Graveside service
Following Services
Glendale Cemetery
Des Moines, IA
Pauline Blakeslee Née "Pat" Patrick

Pauline Blakeslee Née "Pat" Patrick Obituary
Pauline "Pat" Blakeslee née Patrick

Lombard - Pauline "Pat" Blakeslee née Patrick, age 99, of Lombard, formerly of Iowa, passed away November 22, 2019.

Pat was the beloved wife of the late Raymond S.; dear mother of Stuart (Barbara) Blakeslee, of Marengo, IL; loving grandmother of Ted (Lisa) Blakeslee, of Barrington, IL; great-grandmother of Alison and Madison; loving sister of Dorothy A. Ryan, of Lombard, IL; and many other nieces, nephews, and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband and ten brothers and sisters.

Pat was born in Iowa, grew up in Des Moines, and lived there for 80 years. She retired from a career of working as the Executive Secretary for the State of Iowa Agricultural Department, and also for John Ruan and his various companies. Pat was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Des Moines. Pat was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, in Des Moines. She lived in Ankeny, Iowa for 17 years before moving to Lombard 2½ years ago.

Services will be held in Illinois on Monday, November 25th, with a Visitation from 9 AM until the time of the Service at 11 AM, at Brust Funeral Home, 135 South Main Street, Lombard, IL.

A Prayer Service will be held in Iowa on Wednesday, November 27th, at 10 AM, at Ankeny Funeral Home, 1510 W. 1st St, Ankeny, IA. Graveside Service and Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, IA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Traditional Catholic Religious Life Inc., 223 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60606.

Arrangements by Brust Funeral Home, Lombard, Illinois. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for more info.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
