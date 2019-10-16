|
|
Pauline D. Bennett
Norwalk, formerly of Urbandale - Pauline Bennett, 97, passed away peacefully at home in Norwalk, of Parkinson's on October 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Iles-Westover Chapel where the family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m prior to the service. Private inurnment will be held at Altoona Cemetery in Altoona, IA, at a later date.
Pauline was born on August 28, 1922, to George and Glennola (Cronwall) Stanton in Nodaway, IA. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1941. In July 1945, she married William Bennett and they raised five children.
When Pauline wasn't running after her children, she was working alongside her husband Bill for Windsor Heights Plumbing. She loved her family and friends and so enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing.
Pauline is survived by her children, Cheryl (Bob) Abrams of Norwalk; Linda Bennett of Des Moines, and Richard (Erlene) Bennett of Des Moines; daughter-in-law, Sue Bennett of Carlisle, son-in-law, Roger Stacy of Bondurant, her grandchildren, Angela, Jason, Nicholas and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Timothy, Miguel, Jada, Isabella, Journey and Henry. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, and sons, Patrick and Michael, great-granddaughter, Brooklyn, sister, Darleen King and brothers, George and Chuck Stanton.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to or MercyOne Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019