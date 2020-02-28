|
Pauline "Polly" Grove
Des Moines - Pauline "Polly" A. Grove, 93, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home in her daughter's care, from the natural progression of dementia related to the stroke she had two years prior. She died peacefully.
Polly leaves behind her son, Larry Grove and wife Teena, daughter Kathy Grove, three granddaughters, Tarah Penning, husband Eric and son Derek, Kellie Hoover, husband Jimmy and daughters Millie and Maxine, and Haylee Ferns, husband Donald and sons Bishop and Kane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred and brother, Fredrick both in 2011.
Born in Randall, Iowa August 28, 1926 where her mom and dad farmed, Pauline spent her early years reading, playing piano, singing, sun bathing, and playing basketball. Her brother taught her to walk the tight wire and juggle. She assisted him and performed at county fairs.
Pauline left home with her best friend, Helen for Des Moines and Nursing School to be a WAC during WW2. Luckily the war ended and she didn't have to serve. In 1947 she became an RN and a Methodist graduate. A patient introduced her to her future husband Fred, his son. They moved to an acreage in Beaverdale where they were happily married for 62 years. She made many wonderful friends and they brought her great joy.
Polly loved games especially horse shoes and basketball in the backyard, tennis with Doris and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She also loved the parties with 'her girls' — her comrades in care at Wesley Acres where they all had worked. She was part of the family of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Polly had chocolate chip cookies in the pantry and a loving smile at the door. She will always be remembered by her granddaughters as Grandma Smiley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Iles-Westover Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020