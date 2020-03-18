Services
Fort Collins - Pauline Nellie Jobusch, 99, of Fort Collins, Colorado, died March 15, 2020. She was born February 15, 1921, in Lovilia, Iowa.

She was a 1938 graduate of Granger, Iowa High School and a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

She married the love of her life, Louis Jobusch, in July 1943. While Louis served in the US Coast Guard during WWII, Pauline worked in several wartime-related jobs: warship parts record keeping at Hunters Point, CA; 30 caliber ammunition inspection in Ankeny, IA; making war ration cookies in Minneapolis, MN; and seamstress for ammunition bags in Des Moines, IA. In 1955, Pauline and Louis made their home in Council Bluffs where she worked as a bookkeeper and cashier for Rog & Scotty's Super Valu for 21 years.

Pauline was an avid sports fan, cheering the loudest for the Iowa State Cyclones. She loved travelling and sightseeing, especially in Colorado and the Rocky Mountains.

Pauline is survived by her son David of Windsor, CO; nieces and nephews; and many friends special to her. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Marguerite (Oyres) Sonnenburg; Louis, her husband of 64 years, 8 months, and 18 days; brother Walter; and baby sister Ileen.

Her ashes will be scattered in Rocky Mountain National Park at a private ceremony, reuniting her with her beloved husband. A celebration of Pauline's life is planned for later this year in Colorado. Please check Pauline's tribute page at goesfuneralcare.com for updates on the service. Should friends desire, memorials may be sent to Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Council Bluffs.
