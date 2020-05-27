|
|
Pauline Taylor
Coralville - In the month of May, the angels came down, held Pauline's hand, and helped the shepherd lead the way to the flock.
A Graveside Service for Pauline V. Taylor, age 82 of Coralville, will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Marengo Cemetery with Elder Jacob Elias officiating. Memorials may be made to the Community Coordinated Child Care Fund at www.iowa4cs.com in Pauline's memory. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Pauline is survived by her children; Wallace G. Taylor "Gregg" of Coralville, Dawone Youngers of Salem, OR, William "Wade" Taylor of Coralville, Rosenda Marie Taylor of Coralville, Linda Ann Gates of Salem, OR, and William Wallace Taylor Jr., of Coralville; seven grandchildren: Jill Taylor Youngers, Jarret Youngers, Cody James Harrison, William Kenneth Harrison, Michael Gates, Megan Gates, Sara Gates; four great-grandchildren: Gabriel Alverez, Shilo Monroe Harrison, James Harley Harrison, Lily Marie Harrison; three brothers: Dan Campbell, Rex Campbell, and Paul "PJ" Campbell, Jr.; and three sisters: Mary Ann Hurley, Rose Walker, and Donna Jean Timmons. Also surviving are twenty nieces and nephews, and too many to count great nieces and nephews.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, her husband William Wallace Taylor in 1991, two brothers, John Campbell and Sonny Campbell, and a sister Ellen Moore.
Pauline Viola Campbell was born August 16, 1937, in rural Appanoose County, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Viola Henderson Campbell. She graduated from Exline High School and furthered her education in Centerville, Iowa. Pauline and William Wallace Taylor were united in marriage on January 20, 1957. She was a member of the Iowa City English Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She worked at Dillard's as a sales clerk. Pauline enjoyed the beauty of her flower gardens and birds. She loved sitting in her chair, watching the children play and the squirrels eating from the bird feeders.
Pauline's passion and calling was for children. She proudly operated a daycare for many, many years, nurturing the young people in her care.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020