Pearl M. Volden



Pleasant Hill - Pearl Maxine Volden, age 99, passed away peacefully July 30, 2020 at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill, IA. Maxine was born May 26, 1921 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Fred and Stella (Monahon) Gruwell and lived 70 years in Des Moines, Iowa. She was preceded in death by husbands Donald Eugene Volden and Charles Lincoln Hastings; children Charles Lincoln Hastings II "Jack", Beverly Jean Deaton "Jeani" and Jerry Hastings; sister Irene Bailey "Ike"; brother-in-law Paul Bailey and daughter-in-law Gerri Hastings



Please join us in celebrating Maxine's life Saturday, August 8 at 11:00 am for a Memorial Celebration at the East Side Church of the Nazarene, 1451 E 25th St., Des Moines, IA 50317. There will also be a live stream of the service. A luncheon for family and church members will immediately follow. A graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the East Side Church of the Nazarene.



Maxine is survived by her son Allan Volden (Lisa), 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and more than 20 great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by countless nieces, nephews, and other family members she loved.



For many years Maxine managed the Dahl's deli on the east side of Des Moines. Her favorite things to do were visiting with family and friends, crocheting, taking care of her pets and backyard flower garden and playing cards. Maxine was a joy to many in her 99 years of life, and she will be greatly missed.









