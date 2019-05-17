|
Pearl Van Fleet
Des Moines - For Pearl, the race of life would have been well run if at its conclusion she heard, Well done good and faithful servant." On May 7, 2019 she heard those words. Pearl Elaine Hughes Van Fleet, a lifelong resident of Des Moines, attended North High School, Grandview Lutheran Church and Sheridan Park United Methodist. She retired for the Meredith Corporation, did costuming for the DM Civic Ballet and the Lind Dance Studio. She loved to travel and visited Europe often. Pearl was married to the late Robert Van Fleet and they have two daughters; Dr. Karen Jones of Tyler, Texas and Kristen Brown of Lander ,Wyoming. Pearl was boastful of her grandsons; Joshua Brown and Crayton Caswell and she loved her pack of great-grand kids as well. Memorials may be sent to Mustard Seed Ministries, 1420 N. Church St., Tyler, Texas 75702.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 17, 2019