Peg MinearDes Moines - Peg Minear, 88, Des Moines, Iowa, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Ramsey Village with her husband, Al Minear at her side.Born Margaret Louise Burke, she always went by "Peg". On March 26, 1932, she was born in Independence, Iowa, to James Leo & Grace Marie (Cook) Burke. She was raised in Hazleton, Iowa, along with her brother James Burke. She graduated from Hazleton High School, excelling on the basketball court. Peg attended Iowa State Teachers College, graduating with a Teaching Certificate.During her teaching career she taught elementary students in Eldon, Ottumwa, and finally Des Moines. Peg dedicated her life to caring for her husband and sons, in addition to her children at school.She was a charter member of St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church, as well as a member of the church's ladies club. She was active with the Des Moines Women's Club. She also volunteered with IRIS radio for the blind, the Bishop Drumm Home, and the Des Moines schools.Survivors include husband, Albert Dean Minear, sons, Tom Minear and Nick (Karie Davis) Minear, and brother, James Burke.Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 am, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church, 4600 Meredith Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50310, with interment at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa, immediately following.