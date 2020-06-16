Peggy Anne Buchholz
1950 - 2020
Peggy Anne Buchholz

Peggy Anne Buchholz, 70, passed away on June 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. A Celebration of Life service and graveside service will be planned at a later date when family and friends can safely gather.

Peggy was born February 18, 1950, to Bill Rodgers and Wynette Spidle. She was married to the love of her life, Lyle Buchholz, on November 3, 1973, and had one daughter, Amy, with him. She was a stay at home mom until she began her career in childcare. She loved working with kids and had a special place in her heart for those with special needs. She was a kind soul who loved her husband, daughter, and grandkids more than anything else. She will be remembered most for her undying love for her family.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, brother Bob (Lisa) Dillingham, stepson Tim (Cheri) Buchholz, and stepdaughter Brenda (Allen) Wilcox. She is survived by her daughter Amy (Kevin) Burpee, granddaughter Avery Burpee, grandson Kaleb Burpee, three stepsons, two brothers, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
