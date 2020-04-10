Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Armstrong Obituary
Peggy Armstrong

Peggy Armstrong 62 passed away on April 8th, 2020.She is survived by her loving children Cory Armstrong, Kim (Chad) DiMaio, Tasha (Tim) Allen, Scott (Jaqueline) Armstrong. Grandkids, Samantha and Jacob Denniston, Caden and Cohen DiMaio, Avery, Henry, Kodey and Dylan Armstrong. Ethan and Blake Allen. Her three sisters Nancy Blackburn, Elaine Morgan and Cheryle Burnette. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -