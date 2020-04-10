|
Peggy Armstrong
Peggy Armstrong 62 passed away on April 8th, 2020.She is survived by her loving children Cory Armstrong, Kim (Chad) DiMaio, Tasha (Tim) Allen, Scott (Jaqueline) Armstrong. Grandkids, Samantha and Jacob Denniston, Caden and Cohen DiMaio, Avery, Henry, Kodey and Dylan Armstrong. Ethan and Blake Allen. Her three sisters Nancy Blackburn, Elaine Morgan and Cheryle Burnette. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020