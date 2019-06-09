Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Peggy Carolyn Lawrence


Peggy Carolyn Lawrence Obituary
Peggy Carolyn Lawrence

Des Moines - Peggy Lawrence, 93, passed away February 14, 2019, at Union Park Health Services in Des Moines. She was born June 15, 1925, in Humeston, Iowa, to Clarence and Thelma Rickert.

Peggy is survived by her children, Paul (Luann) Lawrence, Jr., Kathie Wolfe, and Gary (Susan) Lawrence; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 7 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter-in-infancy, Suzette; and son-in-law, Karl.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.

In loving memory of Peggy, memorials may be directed to Union Park Health Services, 2401 E. 8th Street, Des Moines, IA 50316.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
