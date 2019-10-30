Services
Schroeder Memorial Chapel, Inc. - Boone
1006 Sixth Street
Boone, IA 50036
515-432-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Gus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Gus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Gus Obituary
Peggy Gus

Boone, Iowa - Peggy Gus, age 89 of Boone and the Eastern Star Masonic Home, died October 29, 2019 at the Eastern Star Home.

Funeral Services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Boone. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery, Boone.

Born in Ames, Iowa, Peggy worked as a secretary for Tim Buckner at Principal Financial in Boone, from 1979 to 1992.

Peg is survived by a son, Steve (Kathy) Gus of Boone; two daughters, Sherry Baranosky of Des Moines, and Susan (Mick) Jacobson of Boone; four grandchildren, Andy (Britt) Gus, Ali Gus, Alex (Alice) Baranosky, Riley (Michele) Jacobson; great grandchildren, Reese, Nolan, and Maddox Jacobson.

Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, in Boone on Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. where the family will be present from 5 until 7 p.m.

In memory of Peg, memorials may be directed to the family to be gifted at a later date.

On line condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -