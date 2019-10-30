|
|
Peggy Gus
Boone, Iowa - Peggy Gus, age 89 of Boone and the Eastern Star Masonic Home, died October 29, 2019 at the Eastern Star Home.
Funeral Services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Boone. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery, Boone.
Born in Ames, Iowa, Peggy worked as a secretary for Tim Buckner at Principal Financial in Boone, from 1979 to 1992.
Peg is survived by a son, Steve (Kathy) Gus of Boone; two daughters, Sherry Baranosky of Des Moines, and Susan (Mick) Jacobson of Boone; four grandchildren, Andy (Britt) Gus, Ali Gus, Alex (Alice) Baranosky, Riley (Michele) Jacobson; great grandchildren, Reese, Nolan, and Maddox Jacobson.
Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, in Boone on Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. where the family will be present from 5 until 7 p.m.
In memory of Peg, memorials may be directed to the family to be gifted at a later date.
On line condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019