Jewell - Alice Louise "Peggy" Hanson, 95, Jewell died May 1, 2019 at her home in Jewell. A Celebration of Life service will be Sunday May 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Jewell. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Lisbeth) Hanson; three daughters, Pamela Duncan, Betty Jo (Daryl) Lamfers and Jane (Neil) Whetstone; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Roger on August 4, 2008; two infant brothers, a brother, Clyde; and two sisters, Mary E. and Dorothy Appelgate.

Soderstrum-Reimers Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 4, 2019
