Peggy LuseLacona - Peggy Luse, of Lacona, passed away July 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Private services were held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Moravia, Iowa. Memorials may be made in Peggy's name to the Southeast Warren Scholarship Foundation, "Dollars For Scholars".Helen "Peggy" Marie Paris was born April 16, 1928 to Claude and Lenore (Morrison) Paris at their home in rural Moravia. Peggy was one of six children born to the couple and was raised alongside her siblings near Moravia. She graduated from Moravia High School with the class of 1946.In August of 1946, Peggy was united in marriage to Bill C. Luse. Peggy and Bill helped run a restaurant in Moravia for a few months before moving to Fairfield while Bill attended Parsons College. After his graduation, the couple moved to Hopkinton, Iowa and then to Lacona, Iowa in 1954. Peggy and Bill were blessed with four children: Billie, Pat, Mike, and Jim. Peggy was a loving and dedicated mother and was always focused on her family.Peggy worked in insurance for several years. She worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield until 1976 and then took a job with Weinman Insurance, working in both Indianola and Lacona. Peggy worked as the city clerk in Lacona and for the local hardware store before retiring. While working, Peggy found a passion for chaperoning for the girl's basketball teams Bill coached.Gardening was always a passion of Peggy's. She loved planting and tending to her vegetable gardens. Peggy also enjoyed being around animals, especially her dogs. Above all else, Peggy loved being with her family. She and Bill were blessed with eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. She was known lovingly by all her grandchildren as well as the neighborhood kids as "Grandma Peg".Peggy will be dearly missed by her children, Billie (John) Butler, Pat (Chet) Butler, Mike (Beth) Luse, and Jim (Cherise Schrader) Luse; grandchildren: Bart (Lacy) Butler, Boyd (Jessica) Butler, Stephanie Butler, Paul (Janelle) Butler, Andy Luse, Adam (Ashley) Luse, Sara Luse, and Ryan (Jennifer) Luse; great grandchildren: Madison, Quinn, Carson, Garrett, Abbie, Billy, Ava, Everett, Eloise, Grace, and Sydney; great great granddaughter, Willow; siblings: Connie Judge, Walter (Fern) Paris, and Wayne (Linda) Paris; along with many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Luse; and siblings, Arlene Stephenson and Wilbur Gene Paris.