Peggy Nelson
Peggy Nelson

Des Moines - Peggy Nelson (nee Fife), 81, passed away after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her sons Todd (Corrie) and Kent, her parents Pauline (nee Allen) and Eldon, and her sister, Paula. She is survived by her husband Raymond of 65 years, and daughters Peggy Spencer (Mark) and Crystal Nelson-Nield (Roy), granddaughter Kaitlyn Bear, brothers Allen (Annie), Eldon Jr., Mark (JoAnn), Stephen (Julie) and Dennis (Cindy), and sisters Penny Brown (Willie dec'd.) and Patti Sieck (Robert), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Peggy was born in rural Madison County, grew up in rural Peru, Iowa and attended school in St. Charles. She lived her entire adult life in Des Moines. She worked in various capacities through the years, while raising her children and assisting with their activities in church, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, school organizations, girls' softball and others. Peggy was an active long-time member of Immanuel United Methodist church. In addition to church activities, she loved spending time with her family, and her friends in her "Lunch Bunch" and Women's Club.

Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 2900 49th Street, Des Moines, IA 50310 and Kavanagh House Hospice, 3000 Easton Blvd. Des Moines, IA 50317.

A livestream of the service will be available at www.IlesCares.com on her obituary page beginning at 10:15 am on Saturday October 10, 2020.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
10:15 AM
livestream at www.IlesCares.com
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
