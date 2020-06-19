Peggy Norris
Indianola formerly New Virginia - Family services for Peggy Norris, 91, who passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Indianola Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home, will be held Tuesday, June 23 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. You may join the family on the Website Live Stream located on Peggy's obituary page of our website beginning at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following service, a public committal service will begin at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the New Virginia Cemetery. The committal service will be posted following the service.
Peggy is survived by her sons, John (Kris Bradley) Norris of Prole and Paul (Nancy) Norris of New Virginia; grandchildren, Becky Lynn Norris and her children, Colton, Logan, Natalie, Jayden and Kinley, Henry Rice, Tiffany (Devin) VanDenBroeke and their daughters, Anniko and Hannah, Jackie Bradley (Clayton) and their children, Emma, Jackson and Jayde, and Christina (Derek) Smith; and sister, Sylvia Dove. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Norris and son David.
A public visitation, under CDC guidelines, will be held 2 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 22 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.