Peng Lovan
Des Moines - Peng James Lovan, 63, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home in Des Moines, surrounded by his loving family.
Peng was born on February 26, 1956 in Chai Duc Ngoc Hanoi, Vietnam to San Lovan and Pom Lothi. His love for his family was unconditional. He was known for being a goofy husband, father, brother, uncle and grandpa, who always had a passion to teach his family and friends everything there was to know about fishing, hunting and music. Peng was a member of Des Moines Mennonite Church, Hak Hom Society and Kadsan Society.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Lovan, his sister Keo Soumphonphakdy (Eiang), his children, Alomsavanh Lothi, Tina Chandavong (Cy), Nicholas Lovan and two grandchildren, Jessalina and Ashton. Peng was preceded in death by his father, San, his mother, Pom and his brother, Khammeung.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 23, at Hamilton's Funeral Home 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 24, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. Cremation will follow the funeral and interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in the Tai Dam section.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 23, 2019