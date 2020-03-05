|
|
Penny Bent
Des Moines - Penny Sue Bent, age 43, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1976 in Des Moines, Iowa to Waldo and Peggy Bent. Penny graduated from North High School. She loved singing, especially country western music. She enjoyed chatting and playing games online. She loved her family above all else, and treasured time spent with her daughter, Skylar.
She is survived by her mother, Peggy Bent of Des Moines; siblings, Bill Bent of Missouri and Becky Bent-Weible of Des Moines; daughter, Skylar Bent; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Penny was preceded in death by her father, Waldo Bent; and brother-in-law, Ken Weible III.
Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Grandview Park Enclosed Shelter. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020