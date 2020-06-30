Penny
Godfirnon
Bedford, IA - Penny Sue passed away June 20, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1957 to Eugene and Ramona (Olson) Perkins. She was raised in Des Moines. Penny worked for the Department of Corrections for Missouri State for 20 years, retiring in 2018. She loved being outside and loved going to concerts with Joe.
She is survived by her husband Joseph Godfirnon, her mother Ramona Watson, six children, nine grandchildren, brothers Gene and Tate Perkins, and multiple family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Eugene and sister Rose Danylchuk.
Penny loved her work with Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County, Iowa. Memorial contributions made to them for her memorial bench. (2303 Highway 49, Bedford, IA 50833)
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Godfirnon
Bedford, IA - Penny Sue passed away June 20, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1957 to Eugene and Ramona (Olson) Perkins. She was raised in Des Moines. Penny worked for the Department of Corrections for Missouri State for 20 years, retiring in 2018. She loved being outside and loved going to concerts with Joe.
She is survived by her husband Joseph Godfirnon, her mother Ramona Watson, six children, nine grandchildren, brothers Gene and Tate Perkins, and multiple family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Eugene and sister Rose Danylchuk.
Penny loved her work with Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County, Iowa. Memorial contributions made to them for her memorial bench. (2303 Highway 49, Bedford, IA 50833)
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.