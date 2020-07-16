1/1
Penny Gordon
Penny Gordon

Polk City - Penny, 60, passed away July 14, 2020 at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Penny Lyn, the daughter of Warren "Punch" and Gloria (Barker) Breakenridge, was born September 3, 1959 in Grundy Center, Iowa. She had a long career working at the Iowa DOT.

Penny is lovingly remembered by her husband, David L. Gordon; sons: Jed (Meagan) Hayes, Christopher (Kassi) Gordon, and Garrett Gordon; nine grandchildren; sisters: Judi, Donna, Jennifer, Susan, and Peggy; and brother, Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rebecca; and David's parents Charles and Georgia Smith.

Memorial contributions may be given to her family, to be divided among charities she supported.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
