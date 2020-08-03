Perry Dale Schenkelberg



Miami - Perry Dale Schenkelberg, 59, passed away Saturday, August 1st at Jackson Memorial Hospital ICU in Miami after a week-long fight with pneumonia post-appendectomy.



Perry was born April 4, 1961, at the Naval Hospital in San Diego, to parents Barb and Dale Schenkelberg. He graduated from Hoover High School in 1979 and joined the Army shortly after. He proudly served for several years and traveled as far as Milan, Italy and Berlin, Germany.



He was married to Margie Schenkelberg for 9 years and had two daughters, Brianna and Kayla, of whom he was incredibly proud. All who knew Perry were familiar with his love for camping in the great outdoors, his skills at building with wood, and his undying sense of humor. Perry was a skilled automotive technician before becoming Parts Manager for many years, and was involved in search and rescue while living in Colorado.



Perry moved to Florida in 2013. Shortly after, he lost his vision to glaucoma but his sense of humor was never lost. He always had a blind pun or joke ready. He helped lead others into a world without sight through the Lighthouse for the Blind after moving to Miami.



Even when life knocked him down by taking a leg, he always got back up and had a laugh ready. Perry will be greatly missed as a father, son, brother and friend.



He is survived by his mother, Barb Schenkelberg; his sister, Kim (Ken) Lawson; his daughters, Brianna (Brian) Gonzalez and Kayla Schenkelberg; his nephews, Blake and Connor Lawson; his significant other, Mireya Vega; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his father, Dale Schenkelberg.



Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a gathering for family and friends will be held later this year in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.









