Perry Maggard
Urbandale - Perry Maggard, 83, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends 5-8 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel where funeral services will be held 10:30 am Thursday, June 27th. A graveside service will be 2 pm Thursday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mt. Ayr, Iowa.
Perry was born June 30, 1935 in Grant City, MO to Robert Leon and Kathryn (Brooks) Maggard. His family moved to Mt. Ayr, Iowa where he attended school. On May 28, 1955 Perry married Ila Faye Olney and the couple made their home in Des Moines. To this union was born two children: Robert James and Judy Faye.
In 1968 Perry purchased a DX gas station in downtown Des Moines, a year later he opened Perry's Service on University Ave. He built the company from one tow truck to a fleet of trucks servicing his customers. The company just celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Maggard of Urbandale; son, Robert (Arlene) Maggard of Des Moines; grandchildren: Andy DeBoard of Des Moines, Jennifer (Justin) Tingwald of Urbandale; son-in-law, Gary DeBoard of Urbandale. Perry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; sisters: Alberta Evans, Darlene Miller and daughter, Judy DeBoard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial fund to be established. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 25 to June 26, 2019