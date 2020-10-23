Pete Leo
Des Moines - Pete Leo, 86, passed away October 21, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice.
Pete was born July 24, 1934 to Peter and Mary (Fazio) Leo in Des Moines. He attended Lincoln High School. Pete served in the US Army. Pete retired from Meredith Corporation. He was a member of the Club of Italian American.
Pete is survived by his loving wife, Jean Leo; children, Lana (Jerry) Courtney, Linda Clearwater (Kelly Quinn), Tony Clearwater, Ed (Becki) Clearwater, Joe Leo (Jade), Chris (Cherie) Leo, Jason (Missy) Leo; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary DeFazio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sam, Frank, Charles, Anthony, James and twin brother, Joseph; sisters, Vincenza Marasco and Beatrice Caligiuri.
The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Pete will be laid to rest with military honors at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. For those unable to attend the graveside service in person, the family invites you to join them virtually through the link in his obituary found on Hamilton's website.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.