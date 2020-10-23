1/1
Pete Leo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pete Leo

Des Moines - Pete Leo, 86, passed away October 21, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice.

Pete was born July 24, 1934 to Peter and Mary (Fazio) Leo in Des Moines. He attended Lincoln High School. Pete served in the US Army. Pete retired from Meredith Corporation. He was a member of the Club of Italian American.

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Jean Leo; children, Lana (Jerry) Courtney, Linda Clearwater (Kelly Quinn), Tony Clearwater, Ed (Becki) Clearwater, Joe Leo (Jade), Chris (Cherie) Leo, Jason (Missy) Leo; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary DeFazio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sam, Frank, Charles, Anthony, James and twin brother, Joseph; sisters, Vincenza Marasco and Beatrice Caligiuri.

The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Pete will be laid to rest with military honors at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. For those unable to attend the graveside service in person, the family invites you to join them virtually through the link in his obituary found on Hamilton's website.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved