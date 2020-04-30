|
Peter Anthony Armatis
Peter Anthony Armatis, 54, born November 11, 1965 in Omaha, Nebraska, passed away from COVID-19 complications on April 1, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Devoted husband of 28 years to Stacy (nee Bazaar); beloved father of Olivia (21), Jacob (16), and William (14); son of Leo and Monica Armatis of Naples, Florida; brother of Maria (Robert) Armatis-Carnes of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Rebecca (Jonathan) Armatis-Furr of Chicago, Illinois; adoring uncle to Niclas, Eric, Emily, Jonny, Leo, Hans, and Elsa; loved by his maternal relatives in Sweden.
Peter began his childhood in Clinton Township, Michigan and in 1976 moved to Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines in 1983. After high school Peter enlisted in the Navy and subsequently attended the University of Mississippi where he received a BA in Marketing, participated in Navy ROTC, and was commissioned as a Navy officer in 1989.
Peter's years of military service led to service in Operation Desert Storm on the USS San Jacinto, on the USS Arleigh Burke, and as an Flag Aide in New Orleans. Peter was honorably discharged from active duty in 1997 and served several years in the Navy Reserves, including serving time overseas after 9/11. In the civilian world Peter exceled in various professional capacities working with defense contracting and federal government consulting. His coworkers described him as a dynamic leader, mentor, and motivator who truly cared about everyone.
Outside of work, Peter's passions were endless. He had a great appreciation of music, was the DJ of Ole Miss's first Alternative radio station, and had a playlist spanning from Randy Travis to Wilco. An avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast, he loved Ole Miss football, the Saint Louis Cardinals, the Washington Capitals, and Chelsea FC. He was a lifetime golfer, tactical billiards player, and he would never turn down a glass of fine bourbon or craft beer. In recent years, Peter brought his leadership and passion to Fredericksburg Football Club as a youth soccer coach. Wherever he was and whatever he was doing, Peter loved to connect with people. He was the life of the party and never met a stranger.
Most importantly, Peter was a family man. "Family is everything" he would often say. He delighted in his children's successes and loved spending time at home watching British mysteries, playing pool and video games. Peter cherished his time with Jacob on the golf course and coaching Will's team on the soccer pitch. Each year he made time to visit his "Sunshine" Olivia at Ole Miss to eat BBQ and catch a football game. It is difficult to imagine a world without his charisma and big heart.
Full military burial and memorial service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers the family requests support for the Armatis children's education fund. Please contact Maria Armatis-Carnes at [email protected] or (954) 802-3440 for information.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020