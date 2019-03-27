|
Peter Beilstein
West Des Moines - Peter M. Beilstein, age 72, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019.
He is survived by his longtime partner Marcia Foreman; his sister Diane Beilstein; daughters Laurie Beilstein (Scot), Renee Morabito (David), April Hamilton (Parker); and six grandchildren.
Peter was born October 6, 1946 in Marburg, Germany to Helene Gritans. He was adopted and raised in Davenport, Iowa by Jack and Virginia Beilstein.
He was an avid golfer and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Peter shared a lifelong love of sports with his family, coaching softball for his three daughters and later cheering on his four granddaughters who continued the softball tradition. He enjoyed a long career in sales and in retirement remained active, working in security. Throughout his life Pete made many friends and left a lasting impact on all.
His visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held, Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road, with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Gardens. Full obituary www.iowafuneralplanning.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019