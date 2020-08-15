Peter Stolley Bevis
Des Moines - Peter Stolley Bevis, who was born on August 12, 1945 in Denver, Colorado, passed away surrounded by his family, one day after his 75th birthday, on August 13, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. Personal face masks are requested and social distancing measures will be in place. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the funeral service will be private with interment to follow at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Pete's service will be Live Streamed beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday and can be viewed then or anytime thereafter at www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation
.
Pete was a member of the US Navy from 1966 to 1971 and proudly served his country as a Medical Assistant during the Vietnam War. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed listening to Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis. Pete's passions included playing Pitch with his family, attending the Iowa State Fair annually and eating weekly at his favorite restaurant, Francie's.
Pete is survived by his loving wife Billie Kae Bevis; children: Jeffrey Bevis (Heidi), Angela Stolley, Stewart Bevis (Meredith Jinks), Diane Post (Scott), Vicki Powell (Harold), Jodi Smith (Eric), Ron Gruening (Donna) and Steve Gruening (Angie); grandchildren: Andrew and Kaitlyn Bevis, Alyssa, Lauren, and Maggie VanDerKamp, Hathaway and Emmelyn Bevis, Kristina Lacour (Michael) and Nicole Turpin (Patrick), John and Andrew Powell, Jake, Zachary, and Cole Smith, Ethan, Lily, Elaina, and Lucas Gruening, Caitlyn Gruening, Bennett and Carson Raper, and Marlea Gruening; great-grandchildren: Logan, Landon, and Gracyn Lacour, Tyler and Wesley Turpin; sister: Gale Johnson (Ralph) and brother: Robb Bevis (Kathy).
Peter was preceded in death by his father Dr. Robert Stolley, mother Marion Bevis, sister Jo Hildebrand and brother Stewart Bevis.
Memorial Donations may be made in Pete's memory to: Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation, http://www.blueribbonfoundation.org/