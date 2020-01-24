|
Peter William Standera
Bemidji, MN - Peter William Standera, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19 at his home in Bemidji, MN.
Peter William Standera was born on September 18, 1950 in Melbourne, Australia. In 1966 the Standera family immigrated to West Des Moines, Iowa to rejoin family members separated by World War II. Peter graduated from Dowling High School in Des Moines, Iowa in 1968. He attended the University of Iowa for one year and then enlisted in the United State Navy, receiving an honorable discharge in 1971. He began a career at the John Deere Assembly Works in Ankeny, Iowa that lasted 30 years. Bored with retirement, Peter became a bus driver for Des Moines Area Rapid Transit (DART). He truly enjoyed his work at DART, helping people with special needs and disabilities live their lives more fully. Peter loved to travel and made numerous trips back to his homeland of Australia to reunite with family and friends. In 2014 Peter moved to Bemidji, MN to join family in helping to care for their mother (Victoria) who suffered from dementia. Peter loved living in northern Minnesota. He loved the lakes and fishing. He was a very active person and could often be found cycling on the Paul Bunyan Trail, swimming laps at the BSU rec center or riding his motorcycle. Peter loved animals and was an avid volunteer at Great River Rescue. Peter loved playing the piano and a variety of stringed instruments such as guitar and mandolin. Peter will be remembered for his positive attitude, great sense of humor and his selfless devotion to his friends and family. He was our rock, he was our champion. There are no words for how much he will be missed.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, William and Victoria and his brother Andrew.
He is survived by his brother Anthony (Dawn), nephew Eric, his beloved cousin Sandra McNamara (Terry) and her family in Melbourne, Australia, cousins Jim and John Halsey and members of the Dolski family of West Des Moines, Iowa.
A celebration of Pete's life is planned at the Headwaters School of Arts and Music, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25.
