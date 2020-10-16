Peyton E. Chilton
Clive - Peyton Elizabeth Chilton, who was born on April 10, 2000 in Des Moines, IA, passed away at the age of 20 on October 1, 2020 in Ames, IA.
Visitation will be held Sunday (today), October 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee (use of masks and physical distancing requested). A private Celebration of Life will be held and available to live-stream view starting on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. or anytime thereafter at www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Peyton Chilton Memorial Fund, c/o People's Bank, 1185 SE University Ave., Waukee, IA 50263.