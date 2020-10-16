1/1
Peyton E. Chilton
2000 - 2020
Peyton E. Chilton

Clive - Peyton Elizabeth Chilton, who was born on April 10, 2000 in Des Moines, IA, passed away at the age of 20 on October 1, 2020 in Ames, IA.

Visitation will be held Sunday (today), October 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee (use of masks and physical distancing requested). A private Celebration of Life will be held and available to live-stream view starting on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. or anytime thereafter at www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation.

To view Peyton's full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Peyton Chilton Memorial Fund, c/o People's Bank, 1185 SE University Ave., Waukee, IA 50263.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ernst Funeral Home
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
live-stream
Funeral services provided by
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
