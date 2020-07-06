Phil Gross



Iowa Falls - Phil Gross, 86, formally of Iowa Falls, passed away, July 4, 2020, at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. Funeral services are pending with the Surls Funeral of Iowa Falls. A private graveside service will be in Iowa Falls due to Covid virus. The Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is assisting the family.



Phil was born on July 27, 1933, Des Moines, Iowa the son of Harold Royce Gross and Hazel Webster Gross. He graduated from Washington, D.C. high school. With student, Ron Nessor, in high school Phil produced a radio broadcast. He attended Kingsport Merchant Marine Academy until called to serve in the Army during Korean conflict. After discharge Phil attended University of Iowa receiving a combined undergraduate degree and L.L.B. He later received a Masters of Business Administration Degree from The American University, Washington, D.C. concentrating on Financial Management with Distinction.



While in law school at the University of Iowa Phil and Mary Christine Hansen were married on October 11, 1959 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls and upon moving to Washington, D.C. Mary was inspection supervisor for Oscar B. Hunter School of Technology and Quality Control in Washington D.C. hospital while Phil entered public service in the federal government.



As an attorney, Phil served as Bremer County Attorney and then served his country in Washington, D.C. in these various positions: Attorney Advisor, Division of Corporate Finance, Security Exchange Commission; Supervisory Attorney, Division of Corporate Regulation; Senior Attorney, U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission; Trial Attorney and Senior Investigative Attorney, Division of Enforcement. He received U.S. Department of Justice Certificate of Appreciation for his investigations on the Enron Task Force.



Upon retirement to Iowa, he continued to serve others by volunteering for Iowa Legal Aid, providing assistance and advice to elderly and low-income. He was a Regulatory Compliance Specialist, Consumer Safety Technology, LLC, Urbandale.



He is preceded in death by his father, Congressman H.R. Gross and mother and brother Colonel Alan Gross, USAF, retired and infant brother.



He was an avid reader, reading three newspapers each day and read books on business and political books and articles. For relaxation he was a devoted jogger and enjoyed weekends at the ocean.









