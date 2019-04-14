|
Philip Andrew Fees
Yale - Philip Andrew Fees, 40, of Yale, Iowa passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Charleston, SC to Veryl and Carol Fees on January 1, 1979. He lived most of his life in Des Moines, IA, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1997, before moving to Guthrie Center to raise his family.
Phil is survived by his sons, Zachary and Ryan Fees, their mother Sarah (Ben) Gilge; parents, Veryl and Carol Fees; sisters, Elizabeth Anderson and Hope Ruelle; Grandmother, Ann Fees; and the love of his life, Misty Holmes and her children Garret, Grant, and Cordell; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Phil was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved to watch his boys wrestle and play baseball; he had a passion for horses. He worked as a car mechanic for most of his life before changing careers to work for the US Postal Service. He enjoyed driving his postal route and everyone he met along his way. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
Services will be held at Sunshine Open Bible Church, 2130 Easton Blvd. in Des Moines on Saturday, April 20th at 10:00am. Internment of cremains will be at a later date in Philip, SD where he can be laid to rest next to his grandfather, Clifford Fees, whom he loved so dearly.
Memory donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019