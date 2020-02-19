|
Philip Earl Groner
Clive - On February 18, 2020, during the beautiful morning hours, beloved and loving husband, father and leader, loved by so many, entered into the eternal kingdom of the Kings of Kings and Lord of Lords, free from all pain and suffering. He leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Allyson Groner and their sons, Parker Groner, age 16, and Pierce Groner, age 14.
Philip Earl Groner was born on March 11, 1970 in Springfield, Missouri to parents, Wayne and Eryleene Groner still of Springfield. He is also survived by his sister, Heidi and her husband, Charles of Antioch, CA; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Phil moved to Lamoni, IA, where he graduated from high school and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree at Graceland University.
After college, Phil began working in the banking industry in Olathe, KS where he met Allyson Wright. They moved to Des Moines, IA where they were married, lived for 22 years, and raised their sons. The years were filled with abundant love and the grace of God. Phil led his family with great love, always putting them first. Family travels to Myrtle Beach, SC, beach trips to Clearwater, FL, and vacations and time spent with extended relatives were family favorites.
Phil worked diligently for the Iowa Communications Network for over 23 years to become the Executive Director. He took pride in his work and twice received the Governor's Excellence Award. He enjoyed all aspects of the communications business and leading the organization and co-workers with humility and strength.
Most importantly, Phil loved the Lord with all his heart and served faithfully as an elder at Westkirk Presbyterian Church in Urbandale, IA. He was ready to meet his Creator and shared with everyone that he wanted them to have this same assurance.
Phil was loved and cherished by his adoring family and friends. His humility and care for others was a gift to so many. He will be greatly missed, but rest assured he is more alive than any of us here on earth. He knew and trusted that his only true comfort in life and death was that "he belonged body and soul in life and death to his faithful Savior, Jesus Christ." To God Be All Glory.
Phil was preceded in death by his loving brother-in-law, Dustin Elliott.
Services will be held Friday evening, February 21 at Westkirk Presbyterian Church, 2700 Colby Woods Dr., in Urbandale, IA at 6:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Services will also be held Saturday, February 22 at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 9333 W. 159th St. in Overland Park, KS at 2:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery adjacent to the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family for the boys' college fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020