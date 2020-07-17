Philip H. Syverson
Clive - Philip H. Syverson, 87, of Clive, went to be with his Lord and Savior in the late evening of Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Walnut Ridge Senior Living Community where he resided.
A private family committal service with military rites will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church, 4300 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, with Pastor Tina Rasmussen and Pastor Bev Modlin officiating. The oldest of three sons, Philip was born on December 5, 1932, in Benson, Minnesota, to Orin and Pansy Syverson. He graduated from Benson High School's Class of 1950.
Phil entered the Army from 1951 to 1953 and worked at Montgomery Wards from 1953 to 1955 before starting his career with the post office in Willmar, Minnesota. On June 24, 1955, he was united in marriage to Carol J. Berg at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar where they made their home. He went on to become a United States Postal Inspector in 1969 moving to Ankeny, Iowa the same year. In 1982 they moved to Somerset, New Jersey where they made many life-long friends at Bunker Hill Church and on the East Coast. They enjoyed traveling during their six years there. In 1988 they returned to Iowa and settled in Urbandale, retiring in 1989. Philip was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, volunteering in different capacities. He was a volunteer at On With Life in Ankeny and spent many hours woodworking, making gifts for family and friends. Phil was a generous soul, always thinking of others up to the end. He was quite the story teller, leaving many memories for family. He loved his family dearly and the staff and friends at Walnut Ridge.
Left to cherish his memory are his four children, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Steven (Deb) Syverson of Polk City, Jordan (Jason) Kipping, Rachael (Eric) Cranford and Quinlee; Pat (Mark) Carley of Winterset, John (Katy) Carley, Pete Carley and Anna (Steve) Hawkins, Nora and Emilia; Paul (Pam) Syverson of Sarasota, Florida, Erika, Bradley and Emily; and Ann (Matt) Lenaghan of Urbandale, Devyn (Garth) Flaten, Jack and Shalyn (Joseph) Donofro, Joseph Levi, Malakai and Phoebe, and brother Michael Syverson (Linda). Preceding Phil in death are his wife Carol, brother Ronald and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family who will choose several of Phil's favorite organizations to be honored in his memory. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
