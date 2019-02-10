|
Phillip A. Goddard
Minneapolis - Phillip A. Goddard, born September 15, 1920, Minneapolis, died January 24, 2019, Eagan, MN.
Phil Goddard died on January 24th at home in Eagan, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Lou (Shreve) Goddard, 10-15-1923 to 4-14-2001. Goddard is survived by two daughters: Kristin Goddard Suys (William A. Suys, Jr.) of Delafield, WI, and Dr. Susan Goddard Hanson (William A. Hanson) of Inver Grove Heights, MN; three grandchildren: Elizabeth Goddard Sweet (John W. Sweet), 30, of Indianapolis, IN, Phillip Goddard Hanson, 23, Charleston, SC, Andrew Goddard Hanson, 20, Inver Grove Heights, MN; and one great grandchild: John Goddard Sweet, 8 months, Indianapolis.
Winner of model airplane building competitions and the national GM car design competition as a boy, Phil Goddard graduated from Iowa State University (Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity) as a mechanical engineer and served in the 5th Air Force / 8th Army Corps of Engineers in the Pacific during WWII. Returning home to Des Moines, Iowa, Goddard build a career and grew into a business leader. Serving as VP and General Manager of a Midwest branch of Tension Envelope Corporation and handling the building of its new Des Moines factory in the 70s, and also leading the Iowa Manufacturers Association as its president, Goddard was a tireless people person who enjoyed membership in countless organizations and clubs before retiring to Florida at 65 with wife Mary Lou.
Along the way, Goddard restored classic automobiles including a one-off Bugatti built for the London Auto Show in the late twenties, a 30s Cord, a 1934 Packard, and his gorgeous 1946 Lincoln, 'The Queen', winning Grand National competitions. Goddard played a mean game of golf at Des Moines's Wakonda Club ("What I lacked in skill I more than made up for in enthusiasm!") and later at The Meadows in Sarasota, where he managed the design and construction of the club's final 18 hole course and engineered golf clubs for lucky friends. A career-long member of Rotary International, Goddard continued to attend meetings with his Sarasota business associates.
At a family gathering to celebrate his 90th birthday, Goddard was spontaneously asked to share his life experiences. His opener: "Well, I loved people."
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 10, 2019