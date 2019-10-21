|
|
Phillip A. Hintz
Clive - Phillip A. Hintz, 77, of Clive, was called Home on October 20, 2019. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service of remembrance will be conducted by Reverend Matthew Martins at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, Iowa on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will be served following the service.
Phil was born to John (Jack) and Millie (TeStrake) Hintz on September 25, 1942, in Muscatine, Iowa. His early years were spent on the family farm in Wilton Junction, Iowa. It was there that Phil cultivated his passion for family, music, athletics, and community service. A committed lifelong learner, Phil graduated from Wilton High School in 1960; earned his Bachelor of Arts and Masters in School Administration from Northeast Missouri State in Kirksville, Missouri; received his Specialist in Education from Drake University, and acquired his Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. In his career as an educator, Phil worked as a high school principal in Nauvoo, Illinois; Earlham, Iowa; and Huxley (Ballard), Iowa. Subsequently, he was employed as Assistant Superintendent in Spencer, Iowa, and soon after served as Superintendent of Schools in Forest City, Iowa; Newton, Iowa; and McHenry, Illinois.
Phil often shared with his children: "If you discover what you love, you won't work a day in your life." And Phil loved his career in education. His passion resulted in being named Iowa Superintendent of the Year in 1997 by the School Administrators of Iowa. Additionally, Phil was honored to serve on the IHSAA Board of Control, where, under Bernie Saggau's leadership, the organization helped create the Iowa Hall of Pride. In Newton, the Newton Community Education Foundation -- with the backing of the Phil Hintz Endowment Fund -- was established on the principle that "to pursue excellence requires vision". Phil's legacy continues on in a community he loved.
Throughout the years, Phil loved music. He sang in Lutheran church choirs in the towns in which he served. His love of music and community theatre led to roles in Damn Yankees, Hello, Dolly, and the Waldorf College production of Fiddler on the Roof in which Phil played Tevye. Phil also sang in Newton's KROX, which led to a surprise performance at his daughter's wedding reception; "Run Around Sue" and "Rockin' Robbin" remain favorites to this day.
Beyond his career, Phil prioritized family. On June 27, 1965, Phillip married Janice (Naber) Hintz in Muscatine, Iowa; in their fifty-four-year marriage, they welcomed daughter, Shelley, and son, John, and are now proud grandparents of one grandson and three granddaughters. Whether parenting or grandparenting, Phil loved to attend their events. From school awards and music concerts to athletic competitions, state tournaments, and military ceremonies, Phil could be found, camera in hand, capturing the moments of his family's life.
Phil continued to record precious moments as he and Jan traveled by bike, RV, plane, car, motorcycle, and ship to destinations in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Together, Phil and Jan enjoyed two decades of travels documented in albums full of lasting memories and cherished friendships. Whether riding his bike in RAGBRAI, taking road trips on his Harley, or RV-ing with Jan to various destinations, Phil cherished his pre-retirement and retirement years. Phil and Jan found their winter home in Gold Canyon, Arizona, living as snowbirds and building treasured friendships with other snowbirds from far and near. His advice to his children and grandchildren remains: travel, learn and experience the world in which we live.
Phillip Allan Hintz is survived and remembered with love by his wife, Jan; his daughter, Shelley (Jim) Johnson; his son, Major (retired) John Hintz (Jen Boyden); his grandchildren, Morgan and Gable Johnson, Kylie and Kendall Hintz; his sister, Sharon (Terry) Hester; his nephew, Greg (Denise) Hester and their children, Taylor, Sydney, and Jack; and his beloved cousins. Additionally, Phil is remembered by friends and colleagues in the school districts, organizations, and communities in which he served and lived. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Millie Hintz; and his niece, Tracy (Hester) Weisrock.
In Phil's memory, please direct any memorial contributions to the Iowa Hall of Pride or another .
In honor of Phil's life and legacy, please share a memory of Phil at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com under "obituaries".
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019