Phillip Danley
Des Moines - Phillip Danley Sr., 91, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.The family will hold a private graveside service at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the . Phillip served his country honorably in the United States Navy, Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class, from March 1945 until December of 1947. On November 15, 1947 Phillip was united in marriage to Antoinette Marie Curreri in Monterey, California. After marriage, they returned to Des Moines, where they made their forever home. Phillip worked for the United States Postal Service and retired after 35 years of faithful service. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 71 years, Antionette; sons, Clark Danley, Phil Danley, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Pam (Koepke) Danley; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019