Phillip H. Sinnwell
Des Moines - Phillip Henry Sinnwell, 68, passed away April 14, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Due to the social gathering limitations, his family will receive friends with a drive thru visitation from 2-4pm, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. A service for family only will be held at 11am, Monday, April 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment for family only will be at 12:30pm, Monday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Bruce Paulson and Jeff (Heather) Sinnwell; grandchildren, Zane and Taylor, as well as eight brothers and sisters and their families. He was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Felipa Sinnwell and his brothers, Ken and Dennis.
The funeral service and interment will be live streamed. Please visit www.IlesCares.com, scroll down to below Phil's obituary for a link to join the webcast that will appear 10 minutes prior to the service. On the website, you may also read the complete obituary and leave online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020